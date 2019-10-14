Illini adamant the wins are on the way

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Things looked bleak when the Illini were down 28-0 to Michigan in the 2nd quarter. But Illinois scored the next 25 points to make the Wolverines a little nervous. Ultimately, Michigan held on for the win but the Illini say there were enough signs to give them hope for the future.

After the game, players and coaches said they took plenty of positives from the second half fight the team showed. The defense forced turnovers when they needed them but Michigan also forced two turnovers late that sealed the win.

“I mean I feel like we’ve been so close. With the exception of, well even at Minnesota, we were extremely close in all of our losses, right? Towards the end at Minnesota they pulled away and kind of the same thing that happened here but we were this close,” Josh Imatorbhebhe said. “I’m saying if we were able to overcome that inertia as a team, I don’t know how, then that’s when we start to really be a contender.”

“We did some great things I think. We got sacks, fumbles, forced fumbles some recoveries, we’ve been doing some good things but obviously it’s not good enough, we ain’t been winning,” Stanley Green said.

Illinois hosts #8 Wisconsin on Saturday for homecoming at 11:00 a.m.