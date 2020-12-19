IHSFCA president on Bret Bielema: “Today was a good start of a new era for University of Illinois football”

WCIA — Jacksonville football coach and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association president Mark Grounds never had a conversation with former Illini football coach Lovie Smith. It only took a few hours on the job for Grounds to hear from new Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who called Grounds Saturday morning about 10 a.m.

“I think it shows that he gets it,” Grounds said. “We are pleased that when he’s been on the job less than five hours, he felt it was important to reach out and say, ‘Hey I want to unify the state coaches and have my staff from tip-to-tip of the state to recruit.”

Grounds says it’s been years since he had an Illinois coach at Jacksonville High School. Former Illini assistant coach Mike Phair was the last one several years ago, and that was only because Gabe Megginson was on the team, according to Grounds.

“You’ve got to win your state,” he said. “You’ve got to win over the people that are around the university that put the fans in the stands. And when you have a kid that is able to play at the Power 5 level, you know you want your state institution to be in the running for those kids.”

Grounds was “very disappointed” no Illini coaches spoke at last week’s IHSFCA annual clinic. The event is usually held in Champaign during the spring, but moved all online and to the fall this year due to COVID-19. Smith and his Illini staff had participated in prior clinics but chose not to take part in this year’s event. Three other Big Ten coaches did: Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald, Indiana’s Tom Allen (Big Ten Coach of the Year) and Maryland’s Mike Locksley.

“It would have been an unbelievable recruiting opportunity for the staff at the University of Illinois to speak in front of thousands of coaches across the country,” Grounds said. “Do I know the reasonings? No, I don’t but today was a good start of a new era for University of Illinois football.”