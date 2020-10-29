IHSA’s Anderson caught off guard by Governor’s announcement

WCIA — The boys and girls basketball season seemed doomed before it started after a surprise announcement from the Governor raising its IDPH Risk to high.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said the announcement caught him by surprise Tuesday. The organization subsequently announced the basketball and winter sports season would continue as planned. They cited students mental health, a shrinking calendar to fit the season in, and kids leaving the state to play elsewhere as reasons to have the season go on.

“That caught me off guard,” says Anderson. “I can’t say that I was caught off guard totally from their limits that they were establishing. We really need to do something that is student centered and gets these students back competing. And there are opinions we can do that safely.”

Players, coaches, and officials will have to wear masks during the game. Teams will be able to play a maximum of 31 games. It will be up to individual school districts on whether or not they will take part in the season.