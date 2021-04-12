IHSA updates COVID-19 guidelines, dates set for State Series

(WCIA) — The IHSA Board of Directors made several updates at their board meeting on Monday, including updates to their mask policy, summer contact dates, and the 2021 State Series.

Low risk outdoor sports are no longer required to wear masks while actively competing. However, students who are not actively competing, or on the bench, must still wear them. High-risk sports are now recommended to routinely test for COVID-19, but the State of Illinois will fund testing for any school teams who would like to do so. The Board also reduced the number of summer contact days from 25 to 20 days.

Additionally, the Board finalized dates for the 2021 Summer State Series. The full schedule is listed below:

Baseball State Finals

June 17: Class 1A at Illinois State University

June 17: Class 3A at Schaumburg Boomers

June 18: Class 2A at Illinois State University

June 18: Class 4A at Joliet Slammers

Girls Lacrosse State Finals

June 17: Semifinals at Glenbrook South High School

June 18: 3rd Place/State Championship at Glenbrook North High School

Softball State Finals

June 16: Class 1A & 2A State Finals at Louisville Slugger in Peoria

June 17: Class 3A & 4A State Finals at Louisville Slugger in Peoria

Track & Field State Finals

June 10: Class 1A Girls

June 11: Class 2A Girls

June 12: Class 3A Girls

June 17: Class 1A Boys

June 18: Class 2A Boys

June 19: Class 3A Boys

For more information, the full release from the IHSA is available here: IHSA COVID-19 Resources