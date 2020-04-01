IHSA remains “optimistic” spring sports will still happen

WCIA — The IHSA is keeping a positive outlook to playing spring sports, despite the sports world nearly entirely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Executive director Craig Anderson released a statement Wednesday afternoon, one day after Governor Pritzker announced Illinois’ stay-at-home order is extended through April 30.

“We remain optimistic that a May 1 return to school, followed by a to-be-determined acclimatization practice period, can still result in a truncated spring season that culminates with IHSA State Series tournaments and the crowning of state champions in June,” Anderson said in a statement to the media.

Big changes would need to be made to every spring sport, with shortened seasons and possibly a new playoff format. It’s all being considered, according to Anderson, who did set some limitations and timeline restrictions for the first time.

“In its discussions thus far, the IHSA Board of Directors has been highly supportive of creating an exemption to the IHSA Season Limitation By-law to allow spring sports to play into late June, but competing into or beyond July is not being considered at this time,” he said. “We are also realistic in recognizing that any further school postponements, or the cessation of physical school attendance for the remainder of the year, will almost certainly result in the cancellation of all remaining IHSA sports and activities this school year.”