IHSA pauses all sports and activities

WCIA — The Illinois High School Association announced Thursday that all winter sports and activities must be paused by Nov. 20.

The IHSA Board of Directors made the decision in a special meeting Thursday to better comply with mitigations put in place by Governor Pritzker. The organization says conditioning, weight training, and open gyms all have to stop. Outdoor workouts can still be held, as long as the groups are less than 10 people and masks are worn.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson on decision to stop: “we support the Governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part.” pic.twitter.com/tyqbYkhQ2C — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 19, 2020

Nov. 16 will also no longer be the official start date for winter sports, the board of directors say they will reconvene Dec. 2 to revisit their decision.