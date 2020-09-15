IHSA moves summer season up, eliminates game restriction, denies club team request

WCIA — The IHSA Board of Directors moved up the summer season two weeks, eliminated the two-game per week maximum for winter, spring and summer sports, and denied a request to allow athletes to compete for their school and club team at the same time, at its regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday.

“We have preached that this school year will be fluid, and the changes made by the Board today are a good example of that,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “When the IHSA’s initial Return To Activities guidelines were established, the limitation of two contests per week felt like a constraint that would help limit exposure. However, given how well our state is handling the pandemic, and the lack of setbacks in the fall sports we have conducted so far, there was a consensus that we could move forward with allowing schools to schedule winter, spring, and summer sports without further restrictions.”

In addition, board heard a request to move wrestling season from winter to May for this year only. The Board tabled the appeal, citing a desire to revisit the topic at their October meeting when they can better evaluate winter sports.



I like that idea, much more feasible — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) September 14, 2020

The IHSA summer season will now start two weeks earlier than initially announced this summer, with practices starting on April 19 and games on May 3. This change will impact baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and boys’ tennis.

“We understood that when the modified schedule for 2020-21 was released that the summer sport season coaches would take some umbrage with it,” said Anderson. “However, we also knew that summer was the season that we had the most time and flexibility to work with, so we preached patience. We are glad to be able to provide some relief by creating the option to start two weeks earlier.”

Additionally, the Board reviewed a request from Highland High School that sought an exemption to IHSA By-law 3.100, which governs Independent Team Participation. Highland sought an exemption to the rule during 2020-21 for the sports of volleyball, lacrosse, soccer, baseball, and softball, which would allow student-athletes in those sports to simultaneously participate on their IHSA school team and on a non-school team. The current by-law prevents participation on a school and non-school team at the same time in the same sport. The Board elected not to provide an exemption to the rule.

“There was a lengthy and spirited discussion on if we should provide an exemption to this rule given the unprecedented nature of the school year,” said Anderson. “The Board understands both sides of the argument and has heard from passionate advocates for each scenario. Ultimately, concerns over safety and equity left them uncomfortable with providing an exemption to this rule. They understand it could lead to some difficult decisions between participating on a school or non-school team. Fundamentally, the nature and mission of the IHSA is to provide participation opportunities to all students. The Board agreed that if a student-athlete chooses to leave their school team for a non-school team, it simply creates an opportunity for another student to step in and fill that role.”