WCIA — The IHSA officially announced its high school football schedules for this fall on Thursday, with several area games highlighting the complete slate of games across the state. Here are five notable games, along with the complete look at all the games for WCIA 3 viewing area teams.
Five Games to Watch:
Week 1: Arcola at Tuscola
Week 1: Rochester at Sacred Heart-Griffin
Week 2: Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden
Week 4: Centennial at Central
Week 7: Mattoon vs. Charleston at EIU
2022 IHSA COMPOSITE WCIA 3 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Week 1
August 22-28
(All games Friday unless noted.)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Milford-Cissna Park (Thu.)
Schlarman at Blue Ridge
St. Thomas More at Decatur LSA (Sat.)
8-Player Football – South
Martinsville at Metro-East Lutheran
South Fork at Pawnee (Sat.)
Big Twelve
Centennial at Urbana
Central at Normal West
Central State Eight
MacArthur at Southeast
Jacksonville at Glenwood
Rochester at Sacred Heart-Griffin
Springfield at Eisenhower
Lanphier at Normal U-High
Illini Prairie
Illinois Valley Central at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello
Unity at Prairie Central
Little Illini
Paris at Casey-Westfield
Sangamo
Athens at Pittsfield
Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains
New Berlin at Auburn
Olympia at Riverton
Williamsville at PORTA
South Central
Pana at Vandalia
Non-Conference
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area (Thu.)
Arcola at Tuscola
Argenta-Oreana at Warrensburg-Latham
Belleville West at Danville
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Clifton Central
Red Hill at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Charleston at Herscher
Ridgeview-Lexington at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
St. Teresa at Effingham
Tri-Valley at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Fisher at Villa Grove
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Fieldcrest
Heyworth at Tri-County
LeRoy at Central A&M
Lincoln at Clinton
Meridian at El Paso-Gridley
Morton at Mahomet-Seymour
Mt. Zion at Limestone
Newton at Sullivan-Okaw Valley
Sangamon Valley at Tremont
Peotone at Rantoul
Pleasant Hill at Jacksonville Routt
Taylorville at Mt. Vernon
Cumberland at Shelbyville
Triad at Mattoon
Seneca at Westville (Sat.)
Momence at Oakwood (Sat.)
Dwight at Salt Fork (Sat.)
Week 2
August 29-September 4
(All games Friday unless noted.)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at St. Thomas More
Martinsville at Milford-Cissna Park
Blue Ridge at Metro-East Lutheran
South Fork at Schlarman (Sat.)
8-Player Football – South
Pawnee at Decatur LSA (Sat.)
Apollo
Effingham at Mahomet-Seymour
Lincoln at Charleston
Mattoon at Mt. Zion
Big Twelve
Central at Normal Community
Peoria at Danville
Peoria Manual at Centennial
Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana
Central State Eight
Glenwood at MacArthur
Eisenhower at Rochester
Lanphier at Jacksonville
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Springfield
Southeast at Normal U-High
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Fisher at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
LeRoy at Heyworth
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central at Pontiac
Monticello at (Illinois Valley Central
Rantoul at Bloomington Central Catholic
Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden
Little Illini
Lawrenceville at Paris
Sangamo
Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth
PORTA at New Berlin
Pleasant Plains at Athens
Riverton at Williamsville
South Central
Hillsboro at Pana
Non-Conference
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Meridian
Belleville Althoff Catholic at St. Teresa
Reed-Custer at Arcola
Salt Fork at Momence
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Carlyle
Clifton Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Clinton at Argenta-Oreana
Dwight at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin
Oakwood at Iroquois West
Hoopeston Area at Seneca
Oblong at Tri-County
Sparta at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Nokomis
Cumberland at Tuscola
Villa Grove vs. Ridgeview-Lexington
Warrensburg-Latham at Sangamon Valley
Watseka at Westville
Carrollton at Jacksonville Routt (Sat.)
Elgin (St. Edward) at Taylorville (Sat.)
Moweaqua (Central A & M) at Marshall (Sat.)
Shelbyville at Bridgeport (Red Hill) (Sat.)
Week 3
September 5-11
(All games Friday unless noted.)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Milford-Cissna Park at Blue Ridge
St. Thomas More at Polo
Metro-East Lutheran at Schlarman (Sat.)
8-Player Football – South
Decatur LSA at Martinsville (Sat.)
Apollo
Charleston at Effingham
Mahomet-Seymour at Mt. Zion
Mattoon at Taylorville
Big Twelve
Danville at Peoria Manual
Peoria at Urbana
Peoria Richwoods at Centennial
Central Illinois
Clinton at Shelbyville
St. Teresa at Central A&M
Tuscola at Sullivan-Okaw Valley
Warrensburg-Latham at Meridian
Central State Eight
MacArthur at Lanphier
Normal U-High at Glenwood
Sacred Heart-Griffin at Eisenhower
Southeast at Jacksonville
Rochester vs. Springfield (Sat.)
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Illinois Valley Central at Unity
Pontiac at Rantoul
St. Joseph-Ogden at Prairie Central
Lincoln Prairie
Argenta-Oreana at Arcola
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Villa Grove
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Tri-County
Sangamon Valley at Cumberland
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth at PORTA
New Berlin at Riverton
Pleasant Plains at Auburn
Olympia at Athens
Williamsville at Pittsfield
South Central
Pana at Gillespie
Non-Conference
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Watseka
Central at Granite City
Oakwood at Clifton Central
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at El Paso-Gridley
Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Jerseyville at Lincoln
Milwaukee Academy of Science, WI at Monticello
Fieldcrest at Fisher
Momence at Hoopeston Area
Mt
Paris at Harrisburg
Tremont at LeRoy
Westville at Dwight
Seneca at Salt Fork (Sat.)
Week 4
September 12-18
(All games Friday unless noted.)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Milford-Cissna Park at Amboy-LaMoille
Decatur LSA at Flanagan -Cornell-Woodland
Bushnell-Prairie City at St. Thomas More (Sat.)
Blue Ridge at South Fork (Sat.)
8-Player Football – South
Martinsville at Pawnee
Apollo
Effingham at Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln
Mt. Zion at Taylorville
Big Twelve
Bloomington at Danville
Centennial at Central
Urbana at Normal West
Central Illinois
Meridian at St. Teresa
Central A&M at Clinton
Shelbyville at Tuscola
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Warrensburg-Latham
Central State Eight
Glenwood at Southeast
Eisenhower at MacArthur
Jacksonville at Sacred Heart-Griffin
Springfield at Normal U-High
Lanphier at Rochester
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview-Lexington at Fisher
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at LeRoy
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central at Rantoul
Monticello at Bloomington Central Catholic
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Pontiac
St. Joseph-Ogden at Illinois Valley Central
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Tri-County
Argenta-Oreana at Sangamon Valley
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Cumberland
Villa Grove at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Sangamo
Athens at Auburn
PORTA at Pleasant Plains
Pittsfield at New Berlin
Riverton at Maroa-Forsyth
Olympia at Williamsville
South Central
Staunton at Pana
Non-Conference
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Momence
Salt Fork at Gilman Iroquois West
Collinsville at Charleston
Dwight at Oakwood
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Seneca
Unity at Paris
Watseka at Hoopeston Area
Clifton Central at Westville (Sat.)
Week 5
September 19-25
(All games Friday unless noted.)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Milledgeville at Decatur LSA
Ashton-Franklin Center at Schlarman (Sat.)
Blue Ridge at Martinsville (Sat.)
Pawnee at St. Thomas More (Sat.)
Apollo
Charleston at Mahomet-Seymour
Lincoln at Mt. Zion
Taylorville at Effingham
Big Twelve
Danville at Centennial
Urbana at Central
Central Illinois
St. Teresa at Clinton
Meridian at Sullivan-Okaw Valley
Tuscola at Central A&M
Warrensburg-Latham at Shelbyville
Central State Eight
Glenwood at Rochester
MacArthur at Sacred Heart-Griffin
Jacksonville at Springfield
Normal U-High at Eisenhower
Lanphier at Southeast (Sat.)
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic at Unity
Illinois Valley Central at Prairie Central
Pontiac at Monticello
Rantoul at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Lincoln Prairie
Sangamon Valley at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Tri-County at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Cumberland at Arcola
Villa Grove at Argenta-Oreana
Little Illini
Paris at Marshall (Sat.)
Sangamo
Auburn at PORTA
Maroa-Forsyth at Pittsfield
New Berlin at Olympia
Pleasant Plains at Riverton
Williamsville at Athens
South Central
Pana at Southwestern
Vermilion Valley (North)
Seneca at Iroquois West
Watseka at Clifton Central
Vermilion Valley (South)
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin
Hoopeston Area at Westville (Sat.)
Non-Conference
Eureka at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Fisher at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
LeRoy at Fieldcrest
Mattoon at Collinsville
Nokomis at St. Joseph-Ogden
Week 6
September 26-October 2
(All games Friday unless noted.)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Parkview Christian Academy at Blue Ridge
St. Thomas More at Schlarman (Sat.)
Pawnee at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat.)
8-Player Football – South
South Fork at Decatur LSA (Sat.)
Apollo
Charleston at Taylorville
Lincoln at Mattoon
Mt. Zion at Effingham
Big Twelve
Centennial at Bloomington
Danville at Normal Community
Peoria Notre Dame at Central
Central Illinois
Clinton at Tuscola
St. Teresa at Sullivan-Okaw Valley
Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham
Shelbyville at Meridian
Central State Eight
Eisenhower at Jacksonville
MacArthur at Springfield
Rochester at Southeast
Lanphier at Glenwood
Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal U-High
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Ridgeview-Lexington
Heyworth at Fisher
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Monticello at Rantoul
St. Joseph-Ogden at Bloomington Central Catholic
Unity at Pontiac
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Sangamon Valley
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana
Villa Grove at Cumberland
Little Illini
Richland County at Paris
Sangamo
Athens at PORTA
Pittsfield at Pleasant Plains
Riverton at Auburn
Olympia at Maroa-Forsyth
Williamsville at New Berlin
South Central
Litchfield at Pana
Vermilion Valley (North)
Clifton Central at Dwight
Iroquois West at Momence
Watseka at Seneca
Vermilion Valley (South)
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Westville at Oakwood (Sat.)
Non-Conference
Illinois Valley Central at Urbana
Morris at Richmond (R.-Burton)
Ottawa Marquette at LeRoy
Quincy Notre Dame at Mahomet-Seymour
Week 7
October 3-9
(All games Friday unless noted.)
8-Player Football – Central 1
St. Thomas More at Milford-Csinna Park
Blue Ridge at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland
Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] [Coop] at Danville (Schlarman) (Sat.)
8-Player Football – South
Metro-East Lutheran at Pawnee (Sat.)
Apollo
Effingham at Lincoln
Mattoon vs. Charleston at EIU
Taylorville at Mahomet-Seymour
Big Twelve
Central at Danville
Normal Community at Urbana
Centennial vs. Peoria Notre Dame (Sat.)
Central Illinois
Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham
Central A&M at Meridian
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Shelbyville
Tuscola at St. Teresa
Central State Eight
Glenwood at Sacred Heart-Griffin
Eisenhower at Lanphier
Jacksonville at MacArthur
Normal U-High at Rochester
Springfield at Southeast
Illini Prairie
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Monticello
Pontiac at St. Joseph-Ogden
Rantoul at Unity
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Argenta-Oreana at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Sangamon Valley at Villa Grove
Tri-County at Cumberland
Little Illini
Paris at Mt. Carmel
Sangamo
Auburn at Pittsfield
Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville
New Berlin at Athens
PORTA at Riverton
Pleasant Plains at Olympia
South Central
Pana at Greenville
Vermilion Valley (North)
Dwight at Watseka
Iroquois West at Clifton Central
Momence at Seneca
Vermilion Valley (South)
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin
Westville at Salt Fork
Non-Conference
Collinsville at Mt. Zion
Tri-Valley at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Prairie Central at Mercer County
Fisher at Tremont
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at LeRoy
Week 8
October 10-16
(All games Friday unless noted.)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Schlarman at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat.)
Pawnee at Bushnell-Prairie City (Sat.)
Martinsville at St. Thomas More (Sat.)
8-Player Football – South
Decatur LSA at Metro-East Lutheran
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon
Mt. Zion at Charleston
Taylorville at Lincoln
Big Twelve
Central at Bloomington
Danville at Peoria Richwoods
Urbana at Peoria Manual
Central Illinois
Meridian at Clinton
Shelbyville at St. Teresa
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Central A&M
Warrensburg-Latham at Tuscola
Central State Eight
Eisenhower at Southeast
MacArthur at Normal U-High
Jacksonville at Rochester
Springfield at Glenwood
Lanphier at Sacred Heart-Griffin
Heart of Illinois (Small)
LeRoy at Fisher
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central at Monticello
St. Joseph-Ogden at Rantoul
Unity at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Sangamon Valley
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arcola
Cumberland at Argenta-Oreana
Villa Grove at Tri-County
Little Illini
Robinson at Paris
Sangamo
Athens at Riverton
New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth
Pittsfield at PORTA
Olympia at Auburn
Williamsville at Pleasant Plains
South Central
North Mac at Pana
Vermilion Valley (North)
Iroquois West at Dwight
Momence at Watseka
Seneca at Clifton Central
Vermilion Valley (South)
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Westville at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork (Sat.)
Non-Conference
Breese Mater Dei at Effingham
Centennial at Collinsville
Forreston at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Sat.)
West Central at Jacksonville Routt (Sat.)
Week 9
October 17-23
(All games Friday unless noted.)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Peoria Heights at Pawnee
Milford-Cissna Park at Decatur LSA
Blue Ridge at Galva (Sat.)
Schlarman at Martinsville (Sat.)
St. Thomas More at Milledgeville (Sat.)
Big Twelve
Normal West at Centennial
Peoria Richwoods at Central (Thu.)
Urbana at Danville
Central Illinois
Clinton at Sullivan-Okaw Valley
St. Teresa at Warrensburg-Latham
Central A&M at Shelbyville
Tuscola at Meridian
Central State Eight
Eisenhower at Glenwood
Normal U-High at Jacksonville
Rochester at MacArthur
Sacred Heart-Griffin at Southeast
Lanphier vs. Springfield (Sat.)
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview-Lexington at LeRoy
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Heyworth
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic at Prairie Central
Monticello at Unity
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at St. Joseph-Ogden
Rantoul at Illinois Valley Central
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Villa Grove
Argenta-Oreana at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Tri-County at Sangamon Valley
Cumberland at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Little Illini
Paris at Newton
Sangamo
Auburn at Williamsville
Maroa-Forsyth at Athens
PORTA at Olympia
Pleasant Plains at New Berlin
Riverton at Pittsfield
South Central
Carlinville at Pana
Vermilion Valley (North)
Clifton Central at Momence
Watseka at Iroquois West
Vermilion Valley (South)
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville
Salt Fork at Oakwood (Sat.)
Non-Conference
Bethalto Civic Memorial at Taylorville
Charleston at Salem
Effingham at Highland
Lincoln at Troy Triad
Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington
Marion at Mattoon
Mt. Zion at Breese Mater Dei
Ottawa Marquette at Fisher