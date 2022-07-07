WCIA — The IHSA officially announced its high school football schedules for this fall on Thursday, with several area games highlighting the complete slate of games across the state. Here are five notable games, along with the complete look at all the games for WCIA 3 viewing area teams.

Five Games to Watch:

Week 1: Arcola at Tuscola

Week 1: Rochester at Sacred Heart-Griffin

Week 2: Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden

Week 4: Centennial at Central

Week 7: Mattoon vs. Charleston at EIU

2022 IHSA COMPOSITE WCIA 3 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Week 1

August 22-28

(All games Friday unless noted.)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Milford-Cissna Park (Thu.)

Schlarman at Blue Ridge

St. Thomas More at Decatur LSA (Sat.)

8-Player Football – South

Martinsville at Metro-East Lutheran

South Fork at Pawnee (Sat.)

Big Twelve

Centennial at Urbana

Central at Normal West

Central State Eight

MacArthur at Southeast

Jacksonville at Glenwood

Rochester at Sacred Heart-Griffin

Springfield at Eisenhower

Lanphier at Normal U-High

Illini Prairie

Illinois Valley Central at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello

Unity at Prairie Central

Little Illini

Paris at Casey-Westfield

Sangamo

Athens at Pittsfield

Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains

New Berlin at Auburn

Olympia at Riverton

Williamsville at PORTA

South Central

Pana at Vandalia

Non-Conference

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area (Thu.)

Arcola at Tuscola

Argenta-Oreana at Warrensburg-Latham

Belleville West at Danville

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Clifton Central

Red Hill at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Charleston at Herscher

Ridgeview-Lexington at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

St. Teresa at Effingham

Tri-Valley at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Fisher at Villa Grove

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Fieldcrest

Heyworth at Tri-County

LeRoy at Central A&M

Lincoln at Clinton

Meridian at El Paso-Gridley

Morton at Mahomet-Seymour

Mt. Zion at Limestone

Newton at Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Sangamon Valley at Tremont

Peotone at Rantoul

Pleasant Hill at Jacksonville Routt

Taylorville at Mt. Vernon

Cumberland at Shelbyville

Triad at Mattoon

Seneca at Westville (Sat.)

Momence at Oakwood (Sat.)

Dwight at Salt Fork (Sat.)

Week 2

August 29-September 4

(All games Friday unless noted.)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at St. Thomas More

Martinsville at Milford-Cissna Park

Blue Ridge at Metro-East Lutheran

South Fork at Schlarman (Sat.)

8-Player Football – South

Pawnee at Decatur LSA (Sat.)

Apollo

Effingham at Mahomet-Seymour

Lincoln at Charleston

Mattoon at Mt. Zion

Big Twelve

Central at Normal Community

Peoria at Danville

Peoria Manual at Centennial

Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana

Central State Eight

Glenwood at MacArthur

Eisenhower at Rochester

Lanphier at Jacksonville

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Springfield

Southeast at Normal U-High

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Fisher at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

LeRoy at Heyworth

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central at Pontiac

Monticello at (Illinois Valley Central

Rantoul at Bloomington Central Catholic

Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden

Little Illini

Lawrenceville at Paris

Sangamo

Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth

PORTA at New Berlin

Pleasant Plains at Athens

Riverton at Williamsville

South Central

Hillsboro at Pana

Non-Conference

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Meridian

Belleville Althoff Catholic at St. Teresa

Reed-Custer at Arcola

Salt Fork at Momence

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Carlyle

Clifton Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Clinton at Argenta-Oreana

Dwight at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

Oakwood at Iroquois West

Hoopeston Area at Seneca

Oblong at Tri-County

Sparta at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Nokomis

Cumberland at Tuscola

Villa Grove vs. Ridgeview-Lexington

Warrensburg-Latham at Sangamon Valley

Watseka at Westville

Carrollton at Jacksonville Routt (Sat.)

Elgin (St. Edward) at Taylorville (Sat.)

Moweaqua (Central A & M) at Marshall (Sat.)

Shelbyville at Bridgeport (Red Hill) (Sat.)

Week 3

September 5-11

(All games Friday unless noted.)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Milford-Cissna Park at Blue Ridge

St. Thomas More at Polo

Metro-East Lutheran at Schlarman (Sat.)

8-Player Football – South

Decatur LSA at Martinsville (Sat.)

Apollo

Charleston at Effingham

Mahomet-Seymour at Mt. Zion

Mattoon at Taylorville

Big Twelve

Danville at Peoria Manual

Peoria at Urbana

Peoria Richwoods at Centennial

Central Illinois

Clinton at Shelbyville

St. Teresa at Central A&M

Tuscola at Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Warrensburg-Latham at Meridian

Central State Eight

MacArthur at Lanphier

Normal U-High at Glenwood

Sacred Heart-Griffin at Eisenhower

Southeast at Jacksonville

Rochester vs. Springfield (Sat.)

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Illinois Valley Central at Unity

Pontiac at Rantoul

St. Joseph-Ogden at Prairie Central

Lincoln Prairie

Argenta-Oreana at Arcola

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Villa Grove

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Tri-County

Sangamon Valley at Cumberland

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth at PORTA

New Berlin at Riverton

Pleasant Plains at Auburn

Olympia at Athens

Williamsville at Pittsfield

South Central

Pana at Gillespie

Non-Conference

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Watseka

Central at Granite City

Oakwood at Clifton Central

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at El Paso-Gridley

Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Jerseyville at Lincoln

Milwaukee Academy of Science, WI at Monticello

Fieldcrest at Fisher

Momence at Hoopeston Area

Mt

Paris at Harrisburg

Tremont at LeRoy

Westville at Dwight

Seneca at Salt Fork (Sat.)

Week 4

September 12-18

(All games Friday unless noted.)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Milford-Cissna Park at Amboy-LaMoille

Decatur LSA at Flanagan -Cornell-Woodland

Bushnell-Prairie City at St. Thomas More (Sat.)

Blue Ridge at South Fork (Sat.)

8-Player Football – South

Martinsville at Pawnee

Apollo

Effingham at Mattoon

Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln

Mt. Zion at Taylorville

Big Twelve

Bloomington at Danville

Centennial at Central

Urbana at Normal West

Central Illinois

Meridian at St. Teresa

Central A&M at Clinton

Shelbyville at Tuscola

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Warrensburg-Latham

Central State Eight

Glenwood at Southeast

Eisenhower at MacArthur

Jacksonville at Sacred Heart-Griffin

Springfield at Normal U-High

Lanphier at Rochester

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview-Lexington at Fisher

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at LeRoy

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central at Rantoul

Monticello at Bloomington Central Catholic

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Pontiac

St. Joseph-Ogden at Illinois Valley Central

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Tri-County

Argenta-Oreana at Sangamon Valley

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Cumberland

Villa Grove at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Sangamo

Athens at Auburn

PORTA at Pleasant Plains

Pittsfield at New Berlin

Riverton at Maroa-Forsyth

Olympia at Williamsville

South Central

Staunton at Pana

Non-Conference

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Momence

Salt Fork at Gilman Iroquois West

Collinsville at Charleston

Dwight at Oakwood

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Seneca

Unity at Paris

Watseka at Hoopeston Area

Clifton Central at Westville (Sat.)

Week 5

September 19-25

(All games Friday unless noted.)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Milledgeville at Decatur LSA

Ashton-Franklin Center at Schlarman (Sat.)

Blue Ridge at Martinsville (Sat.)

Pawnee at St. Thomas More (Sat.)

Apollo

Charleston at Mahomet-Seymour

Lincoln at Mt. Zion

Taylorville at Effingham

Big Twelve

Danville at Centennial

Urbana at Central

Central Illinois

St. Teresa at Clinton

Meridian at Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Tuscola at Central A&M

Warrensburg-Latham at Shelbyville

Central State Eight

Glenwood at Rochester

MacArthur at Sacred Heart-Griffin

Jacksonville at Springfield

Normal U-High at Eisenhower

Lanphier at Southeast (Sat.)

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic at Unity

Illinois Valley Central at Prairie Central

Pontiac at Monticello

Rantoul at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Lincoln Prairie

Sangamon Valley at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Tri-County at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Cumberland at Arcola

Villa Grove at Argenta-Oreana

Little Illini

Paris at Marshall (Sat.)

Sangamo

Auburn at PORTA

Maroa-Forsyth at Pittsfield

New Berlin at Olympia

Pleasant Plains at Riverton

Williamsville at Athens

South Central

Pana at Southwestern

Vermilion Valley (North)

Seneca at Iroquois West

Watseka at Clifton Central

Vermilion Valley (South)

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

Hoopeston Area at Westville (Sat.)

Non-Conference

Eureka at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Fisher at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

LeRoy at Fieldcrest

Mattoon at Collinsville

Nokomis at St. Joseph-Ogden

Week 6

September 26-October 2

(All games Friday unless noted.)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Parkview Christian Academy at Blue Ridge

St. Thomas More at Schlarman (Sat.)

Pawnee at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat.)

8-Player Football – South

South Fork at Decatur LSA (Sat.)

Apollo

Charleston at Taylorville

Lincoln at Mattoon

Mt. Zion at Effingham

Big Twelve

Centennial at Bloomington

Danville at Normal Community

Peoria Notre Dame at Central

Central Illinois

Clinton at Tuscola

St. Teresa at Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham

Shelbyville at Meridian

Central State Eight

Eisenhower at Jacksonville

MacArthur at Springfield

Rochester at Southeast

Lanphier at Glenwood

Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal U-High

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Ridgeview-Lexington

Heyworth at Fisher

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Monticello at Rantoul

St. Joseph-Ogden at Bloomington Central Catholic

Unity at Pontiac

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Sangamon Valley

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana

Villa Grove at Cumberland

Little Illini

Richland County at Paris

Sangamo

Athens at PORTA

Pittsfield at Pleasant Plains

Riverton at Auburn

Olympia at Maroa-Forsyth

Williamsville at New Berlin

South Central

Litchfield at Pana

Vermilion Valley (North)

Clifton Central at Dwight

Iroquois West at Momence

Watseka at Seneca

Vermilion Valley (South)

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork

Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Westville at Oakwood (Sat.)

Non-Conference

Illinois Valley Central at Urbana

Morris at Richmond (R.-Burton)

Ottawa Marquette at LeRoy

Quincy Notre Dame at Mahomet-Seymour

Week 7

October 3-9

(All games Friday unless noted.)

8-Player Football – Central 1

St. Thomas More at Milford-Csinna Park

Blue Ridge at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] [Coop] at Danville (Schlarman) (Sat.)

8-Player Football – South

Metro-East Lutheran at Pawnee (Sat.)

Apollo

Effingham at Lincoln

Mattoon vs. Charleston at EIU

Taylorville at Mahomet-Seymour

Big Twelve

Central at Danville

Normal Community at Urbana

Centennial vs. Peoria Notre Dame (Sat.)

Central Illinois

Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham

Central A&M at Meridian

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Shelbyville

Tuscola at St. Teresa

Central State Eight

Glenwood at Sacred Heart-Griffin

Eisenhower at Lanphier

Jacksonville at MacArthur

Normal U-High at Rochester

Springfield at Southeast

Illini Prairie

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Monticello

Pontiac at St. Joseph-Ogden

Rantoul at Unity

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Argenta-Oreana at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Sangamon Valley at Villa Grove

Tri-County at Cumberland

Little Illini

Paris at Mt. Carmel

Sangamo

Auburn at Pittsfield

Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville

New Berlin at Athens

PORTA at Riverton

Pleasant Plains at Olympia

South Central

Pana at Greenville

Vermilion Valley (North)

Dwight at Watseka

Iroquois West at Clifton Central

Momence at Seneca

Vermilion Valley (South)

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

Westville at Salt Fork

Non-Conference

Collinsville at Mt. Zion

Tri-Valley at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Prairie Central at Mercer County

Fisher at Tremont

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at LeRoy

Week 8

October 10-16

(All games Friday unless noted.)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Schlarman at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat.)

Pawnee at Bushnell-Prairie City (Sat.)

Martinsville at St. Thomas More (Sat.)

8-Player Football – South

Decatur LSA at Metro-East Lutheran

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon

Mt. Zion at Charleston

Taylorville at Lincoln

Big Twelve

Central at Bloomington

Danville at Peoria Richwoods

Urbana at Peoria Manual

Central Illinois

Meridian at Clinton

Shelbyville at St. Teresa

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Central A&M

Warrensburg-Latham at Tuscola

Central State Eight

Eisenhower at Southeast

MacArthur at Normal U-High

Jacksonville at Rochester

Springfield at Glenwood

Lanphier at Sacred Heart-Griffin

Heart of Illinois (Small)

LeRoy at Fisher

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central at Monticello

St. Joseph-Ogden at Rantoul

Unity at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Lincoln Prairie

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Sangamon Valley

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arcola

Cumberland at Argenta-Oreana

Villa Grove at Tri-County

Little Illini

Robinson at Paris

Sangamo

Athens at Riverton

New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth

Pittsfield at PORTA

Olympia at Auburn

Williamsville at Pleasant Plains

South Central

North Mac at Pana

Vermilion Valley (North)

Iroquois West at Dwight

Momence at Watseka

Seneca at Clifton Central

Vermilion Valley (South)

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Westville at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork (Sat.)

Non-Conference

Breese Mater Dei at Effingham

Centennial at Collinsville

Forreston at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Sat.)

West Central at Jacksonville Routt (Sat.)

Week 9

October 17-23

(All games Friday unless noted.)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Peoria Heights at Pawnee

Milford-Cissna Park at Decatur LSA

Blue Ridge at Galva (Sat.)

Schlarman at Martinsville (Sat.)

St. Thomas More at Milledgeville (Sat.)

Big Twelve

Normal West at Centennial

Peoria Richwoods at Central (Thu.)

Urbana at Danville

Central Illinois

Clinton at Sullivan-Okaw Valley

St. Teresa at Warrensburg-Latham

Central A&M at Shelbyville

Tuscola at Meridian

Central State Eight

Eisenhower at Glenwood

Normal U-High at Jacksonville

Rochester at MacArthur

Sacred Heart-Griffin at Southeast

Lanphier vs. Springfield (Sat.)

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview-Lexington at LeRoy

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Heyworth

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic at Prairie Central

Monticello at Unity

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at St. Joseph-Ogden

Rantoul at Illinois Valley Central

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Villa Grove

Argenta-Oreana at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Tri-County at Sangamon Valley

Cumberland at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Little Illini

Paris at Newton

Sangamo

Auburn at Williamsville

Maroa-Forsyth at Athens

PORTA at Olympia

Pleasant Plains at New Berlin

Riverton at Pittsfield

South Central

Carlinville at Pana

Vermilion Valley (North)

Clifton Central at Momence

Watseka at Iroquois West

Vermilion Valley (South)

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville

Salt Fork at Oakwood (Sat.)

Non-Conference

Bethalto Civic Memorial at Taylorville

Charleston at Salem

Effingham at Highland

Lincoln at Troy Triad

Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington

Marion at Mattoon

Mt. Zion at Breese Mater Dei

Ottawa Marquette at Fisher