IHSA Championships coming back to WCIX

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The IHSA State football championships are coming back to WCIX. After airing on NBC Sports Chicago last year, the IHSA announced a new parternship with Quincy Media, Inc. that will create a statewide network starting this fall thru the 2021-2022 school year.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this new partnership,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in statement. “I don’t think it is an overstatement to say it will provide the largest statewide TV audience access to IHSA State Final broadcasts since the games aired nationally in the 1970s.”

Quincy Media, Inc. is a privately owned family company that is headquartered in Quincy, Illinois with roots in the media business dating back to 1926. Quincy Media’s over-the-air stations in Harrisburg (WSIL), Quincy (WGEM), Peoria (WEEK) and Rockford (WREX) are the foundation of the new network, while Nexstar stations will supplement Quincy Media’s coverage in the Champaign/Springfield (WCIX) and Quad City (KGCW) markets. In Chicago, IHSA state final events return to Weigel Broadcasting’s WMEU, “The U” and WCIU “CW26”, stations with long-time roots in high school sports coverage.

The partnership will debut with the 2019 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show on October 26, 2019, followed by the 2019 IHSA Football State Championship games live from Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Friday and Saturday, November 29-30, 2019. America’s Original March Madness will air on the channels in February and March, as the IHSA Girls Basketball State Finals and Boys Basketball State Finals unfold over the course of four weekends.

The IHSA had previously partnered with NBC Sports Chicago exclusively airing the state football and basketball championship finals.