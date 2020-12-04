(WCIA) — The team is already five games into the season, but this weekend will the the first home game for Brandon Peters. The Illini quarterback missed the first two home games against Purdue and Minnesota after testing positive for COVID-19. Then, the game scheduled against Ohio State was cancelled.

So far, Peters was just one of two positive tests for the Illini. He said he tested negative with the nasal swab test two days in a row before the Purdue game, but tested positive via U of I’s saliva test.

“When I tested positive on the Thursday and went back the next day and did the swab, I was actually negative,” says Peters. “I was negative both days on the swab when I had tested positive.”

With other teams in the Big Ten like Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio State seeing massive outbreaks within their programs, Peters is grateful the Illini didn’t experience the same situation.

“I think if it was never for the saliva, I would have been positive playing a football game.”

After transferring from Michigan to gain a more significant role with a program, the Illini senior is making the most of the opportunities–they are few and far between this year. This season Peters led the Illini with 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-23 win over Nebraska. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith says he’s proud of Peters and what he’s accomplished at Illinois.

“He does lead by example, he leads by his work ethic. He’s come in an provided us with something that we needed,” says Smith. “We needed an older presence there to help these young guys continue to develop, I think he’s definitely done that. It’s also given him a chance to finish up what he didn’t get to do at Michigan, and that’s finishing his career on a high note.”

Two games remain on the schedule for the Illini. First up, they host Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a 2:30 kickoff.