Hutcherson out for the season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Austin Hutcherson is out for the season with a stress fracture in his back, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced on Friday. The Illini junior wing is not currently with the team but in Los Angeles with his family, recovering and receiving treatment from the injury that’s held him out of workouts all season.

“My heart bleeds, you know how hard they work and I saw Hutch and his success last year,” Underwood said during a Zoom call with reporters. “He was a pain in the butt to guard in practice and he was really, really effective and he would help this basketball team a great deal and he will in the future but right now you set that aside because you don’t want any long lasting, long term ramifications of that process.”

Hutcherson sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules after coming to Champaign from Division III Wesleyan. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a sophomore for the Cardinals.

Meanwhile Underwood also announced on Friday redshirt freshman Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has been cleared and is available to play in Saturday’s game against Purdue. The 6-foot-8 forward has been dealing with a lingering foot injury that forced him to miss the final 19 games last season. Bosmans-Verdonk played in just nine games as a true freshman, totaling 11 points and 10 rebounds.

After taking an NCAA mandated three days off this week following last Saturday’s win over Indiana, the Illini (7-3, 3-1 B1G) were back on the court Wednesday for a double session practice. The week-long break in games allowed the team to get back to the basics, focusing on more than just game prep.

“We definitely took this time to recover,” Illinois junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “Recover physically, recover mentally. We also got in the gym as a group. Guys are super locked in, just rested body wise and mentally as well and just got back to work a couple days ago.”

Illinois and Purdue tip at 5 p.m. on Big Ten Network on Saturday.