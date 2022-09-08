(WCIA) — Check out scores from local high school teams across Central Illinois, plus highlights from St. Thomas More volleyball vs. Illinois Valley Central.
VOLLEYBALL
STM 0, IVC 2
Taylorville 2, Charleston 0
Bismark-Henning/ Rossville-Alvin 2, Oakwood 0
Villa Grove 2, Argenta-Oreana 1
Lexington 2, El Paso-Gridley 1
Central A%M 2, Edinburg 0
Pana 2, Greenville 0
Neoga 2, Martinsville 0
Danville 2, Peoria 0
Rantoul 2, Clinton 1
Salt Fork 2, Armstrong Potomac 0
Hoopeston Area 0, Westville 2
SOCCER
Springfield 1, Quincy Notre Dame 0
Watseka 4, Schlarman 3
Hoopeston 2, BHRA 1
Oakwood 5, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0