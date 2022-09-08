(WCIA) — Check out scores from local high school teams across Central Illinois, plus highlights from St. Thomas More volleyball vs. Illinois Valley Central.

VOLLEYBALL

STM 0, IVC 2

Taylorville 2, Charleston 0

Bismark-Henning/ Rossville-Alvin 2, Oakwood 0

Villa Grove 2, Argenta-Oreana 1

Lexington 2, El Paso-Gridley 1

Central A%M 2, Edinburg 0

Pana 2, Greenville 0

Neoga 2, Martinsville 0

Danville 2, Peoria 0

Rantoul 2, Clinton 1

Salt Fork 2, Armstrong Potomac 0

Hoopeston Area 0, Westville 2

SOCCER

Springfield 1, Quincy Notre Dame 0

Watseka 4, Schlarman 3

Hoopeston 2, BHRA 1

Oakwood 5, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0