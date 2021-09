WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday night including Unity volleyball’s straight set victory over St. Joseph-Ogden.

VOLLEYBALL:

Unity 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Monticello 1

Fieldcrest 2, Fisher 0

Blue Ridge 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1

Decatur LSA 2, Vila Grove 0

Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman 0