HS scoreboard (6-8-21)

WCIA — Highlights, reaction and scores from high school sports on Tuesday including sectional softball wins from Paris, Argenta-Oreana, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Glenwood and Rochester. Plus sectional girls’ soccer victories from Rochester and Glenwood.
SOFTBALL:
Class 3A Softball Sectional Semifinals:
Glenwood 3, Urbana 0
Waterloo 9, Charleston 2
Rochester 5, Mt. Zion 4
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semifinals:
Paris 3, Tuscola 2
Unity 4, Mt. Carmel 0 PPD in 4th inning
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 3, Quincy Notre Dame 1 F/10
Sacred Heart-Griffin 15, Warsaw 0
Class 1A Softball Sectional Semifinals:
Argenta-Oreana 2, Arcola 1
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Meridian 0
Casey-Westfield 4, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0
Effingham St. Anthony 10, Hutsonville 0
Newark 11, Milford 0
Class 2A Girls’ Soccer Sectional Semifinals:
Glenwood 8, Central 0
Rochester 4, Mahomet-Seymour 0
Class 1A Girls’ Soccer Sectional Semifinals:
Normal U-High 7, St. Teresa 0
Herscher 9, St. Thomas More 2
Pleasant Plains 7, Pana 1
Quincy Notre Dame 7, Warrensburg-Latham 0