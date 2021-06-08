HS scoreboard (6-8-21)

WCIA — Highlights, reaction and scores from high school sports on Tuesday including sectional softball wins from Paris, Argenta-Oreana, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Glenwood and Rochester. Plus sectional girls’ soccer victories from Rochester and Glenwood.

SOFTBALL:

Class 3A Softball Sectional Semifinals:

Glenwood 3, Urbana 0

Waterloo 9, Charleston 2

Rochester 5, Mt. Zion 4

Class 2A Softball Sectional Semifinals:

Paris 3, Tuscola 2

Unity 4, Mt. Carmel 0 PPD in 4th inning

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 3, Quincy Notre Dame 1 F/10

Sacred Heart-Griffin 15, Warsaw 0

Class 1A Softball Sectional Semifinals:

Argenta-Oreana 2, Arcola 1

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Meridian 0

Casey-Westfield 4, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0

Effingham St. Anthony 10, Hutsonville 0

Newark 11, Milford 0

Class 2A Girls’ Soccer Sectional Semifinals:

Glenwood 8, Central 0

Rochester 4, Mahomet-Seymour 0

Class 1A Girls’ Soccer Sectional Semifinals:

Normal U-High 7, St. Teresa 0

Herscher 9, St. Thomas More 2

Pleasant Plains 7, Pana 1

Quincy Notre Dame 7, Warrensburg-Latham 0