PEORIA (WCIA) — Scores from Saturday around Central Illinois, including highlights of Third Place games for both LeRoy and St. Anthony at softball State.

SOFTBALL

Class 1A Third Place Game

LeRoy 4, Goreville 3

Class 2A Third Place Game

St. Anthony 8, Johnston City 1

Class 3A Highland Sectional Final

Charleston 11, Waterloo 5

BASEBALL

Class 3A Lincoln Sectional Final

Central 4, Rochester 2

Class 3A Centralia Sectional Final

Effingham 6, Mt. Vernon 3

SOCCER

Class 2A State Championship Game

Glenwood 2, Benet Academy 0