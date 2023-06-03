PEORIA (WCIA) — Scores from Saturday around Central Illinois, including highlights of Third Place games for both LeRoy and St. Anthony at softball State.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A Third Place Game
LeRoy 4, Goreville 3
Class 2A Third Place Game
St. Anthony 8, Johnston City 1
Class 3A Highland Sectional Final
Charleston 11, Waterloo 5
BASEBALL
Class 3A Lincoln Sectional Final
Central 4, Rochester 2
Class 3A Centralia Sectional Final
Effingham 6, Mt. Vernon 3
SOCCER
Class 2A State Championship Game
Glenwood 2, Benet Academy 0