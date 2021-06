WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday including girls’ soccer wins from Central over Centennial and Monticello over Olympia.

GIRLS’ SOCCER:

Central 5, Centennial 0

Urbana 2, Bloomington 1 F/PK

Bethalto Civic Memorial 7, Charleston 0

Danville 4, Lincoln 3 F/2 OT

Mattoon 10, Jerseyville 2

Mt. Zion 3, Jacksonville 0

Rochester 9, Eisenhower 0

Monticello 2, Olympia 0

Athens 9, Meridian 0

Pana 3, Riverton 0

Pleasant Plains 7, Beardstown 0

North Mac 3, Springfield Lutheran 0