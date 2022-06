WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school postseason sports on Tuesday including wins from Glenwood softball.

SOFTBALL

Class 3A Mt. Zion Sectional:

Mahomet-Seymour 2, Springfield 0

Glenwood 13, Mt. Zion 3

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Class 2A Glenwood Super-Sectional:

Troy Triad 2, Glenwood 0