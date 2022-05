WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school baseball, softball and soccer on Friday including a video win from Mahomet-Seymour baseball over Centennial.

BASEBALL

Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional:

Mahomet-Seymour 5, Centennial 0

Class 3A Morton Regional Final:

East Peoria 10, Lincoln 9 F/8

SOFTBALL

Class 2A Athens Sectional Final:

Macomb 6, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 2

Class 3A Glenwood Regional Final:

Glenwood 4, Taylorville 1

Class 3A Jacksonville Regional Final:

Springfield 9, Rochester 0

Class 3A Mt. Vernon Regional Final:

Mt. Vernon 3, Charleston 2

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Class 2A Glenwood Sectional Final:

Glenwood 2, Rochester 0