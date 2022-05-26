WCIA — Highlights, scores and interviews from high school playoff baseball on Thursday including video from St. Teresa’s win over Milford and Monticello’s 4-2 victory against Eureka.

BASEBALL

Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional:

St. Teresa 3, Milford 2

Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional:

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 10, Effingham St. Anthony 5

Class 2A Millikin Sectional:

Monticello 4, Eureka 2

Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional:

Maroa-Forsyth 8, Gillespie 1

Class 3A Centralia Regional:

Effingham 9, Charleston 2

Class 3A Glenwood Regional:

Jacksonville 7, Rochester 5

Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional:

Bloomington 6, Danville 0