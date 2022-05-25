WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school postseason baseball on Wednesday including wins from St. Thomas More and St. Joseph-Ogden.

BASEBALL

Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional:

St. Thomas More 6, Armstrong-Potomac 1

Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional:

North Clay 13, Okaw Valley 3 F/6

Class 2A Millikin Sectional:

St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Pontiac 3

Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional:

Quincy Notre Dame 2, Shelbyville 1

Class 3A Glenwood Regional:

Glenwood 13, Southeast 2

Class 3A Highland Regional:

Mascoutah 21, Taylorville 2 F/3.5

Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional:

Springfield 15, MacArthur 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin 4, Mt. Zion 1

Class 3A Normal West Regional:

Normal U-High 10, Rantoul 0

SOFTBALL

Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional:

Mahomet-Seymour 15, Rantoul 0

Class 3A Mt. Vernon Regional:

Mt. Vernon 9, Effingham 6