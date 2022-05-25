WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school postseason baseball on Wednesday including wins from St. Thomas More and St. Joseph-Ogden.
BASEBALL
Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional:
St. Thomas More 6, Armstrong-Potomac 1
Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional:
North Clay 13, Okaw Valley 3 F/6
Class 2A Millikin Sectional:
St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Pontiac 3
Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional:
Quincy Notre Dame 2, Shelbyville 1
Class 3A Glenwood Regional:
Glenwood 13, Southeast 2
Class 3A Highland Regional:
Mascoutah 21, Taylorville 2 F/3.5
Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional:
Springfield 15, MacArthur 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin 4, Mt. Zion 1
Class 3A Normal West Regional:
Normal U-High 10, Rantoul 0
SOFTBALL
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional:
Mahomet-Seymour 15, Rantoul 0
Class 3A Mt. Vernon Regional:
Mt. Vernon 9, Effingham 6