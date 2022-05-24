WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school playoffs in softball and girls’ soccer on Tuesday including wins from Unity, Rochester and Effingham St. Anthony.

SOFTBALL

Class 1A LeRoy Sectional:

Heyworth 5, Tuscola 2

Meridian 11, LeRoy 6

Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional:

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Edwards County 0

Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional:

Unity 9, Maroa-Forsyth 1

Effingham St. Anthony 8, Bloomington Central Catholic 6

Class 2A Athens Sectional:

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 13, Quincy Notre Dame 4

Macomb 10, Williamsville 6

Class 3A Glenwood Regional:

Glenwood 15, MacArthur 0

Taylorville 13, Lanphier 2

Class 3A Jacksonville Regional:

Springfield 21, Jacksonville 3

Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional:

Mt. Zion 16, Eisenhower 0

Lincoln 1, Urbana 0

SOCCER

Class 2A Glenwood Sectional:

Rochester 3, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Glenwood advances over Central due to forfeit