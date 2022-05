WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school postseason soccer and track and field.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Class 1A Decatur LSA Regional Final:

St. Teresa 1, Warrensburg-Latham 0 F/2OT

BASEBALL

St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Unity 4

Milford 16, Hoopeston Area 5 F/5

Iroquois West 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3

SOFTBALL

Clinton 7, Meridian 2