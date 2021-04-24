HS Scoreboard (4-24-21)

(WCIA) — Watch the highlights from Monticello’s win over St. Joseph-Ogden as they close out the season with a perfect 6-0 record. Centennial also beat Central on Saturday afternoon, while St. Thomas More gets a victory over Schlarman. Plus, action from the Big-12 volleyball tournament, as Centennial faces Normal Community for a shot at the title.
Football:
Monticello 43, St. Joseph-Ogden 0
Seneca 25, Iroquois West 22
Centennial 28, Chargers 14
St. Thomas More 48, Schlarman 14
Girls’ Volleyball:
Normal Community 2, Centennial 0 (Big 12 Title Game)