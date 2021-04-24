HS Scoreboard (4-24-21)

MAHOMET (WCIA) -- There might not be anyone that has captured the hearts of Illini nation the way Giorgi Bezhanishvili has. Since day one the Illini forward has had a smile on his face--and he says that'll continue into his pro career.

Giorgi was at Ryno's sports collectibles in Mahomet on Saturday, he signed autographs there while his jerseys and other items were also for sale. Bezhanishvili put his name in the NBA draft a few weeks ago, and says he's in the process of hiring an agent.