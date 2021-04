CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Kofi Cockburn is on campus working out at the Ubben practice facility but the future of the 7-foot Illinois center remains in question. Cockburn has some big decisions to make in the next few months after declaring for the NBA Draft on Sunday.

Cockburn didn't specify in his announcement whether he was hiring an agent, turning pro for good or leaving the door open to return to the Illini. The NBA Draft is set for July 29, with the Draft Combine June 21-27. The deadline for an early entry player to withdraw from the NBA Draft is Monday, July 19 at 5 p.m. ET. The NCAA normally has a withdraw date prior to that but it hasn't been announced yet. Those dates help put everything in perspective but the uncertainty leaves Illinois head coach Brad Underwood's roster in flex.