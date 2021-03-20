HS Scoreboard (3/20/21)

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) -- March Madness is all about matchups and storylines, and there are both in store on Sunday. The top seed Illini will face No. 8 seed Loyola in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, playing at 11:10 a.m. CT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to compete for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Land of Lincoln showdown features two of the best big men in the country in Kofi Cockburn and Cameron Krutwig, giving fans plenty to talk about going in. The players and coaches say they’re just trying to treat as another game on the schedule.