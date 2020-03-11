HS scoreboard (3-10-20)

(WCIA) -- Former Danville standout Sean Houpt will be heading to the NCAA tournament with Bradley University. On Sunday night, the Braves clinched an automatic bid to the tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 80-66 win over Valparaiso.

"It's been a great experience just being able to be a part of a special group like this, and I'm just staying ready whenever my time comes," says Houpt. "However I can help the team, it's just great to be a part of something special like this."