Breaking News
Jesse White’s office admits new voter registration ‘programming error’

HS scoreboard (3-10-20)

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Highlights, interviews and scores from high school basketball around the state including Class 1A/2A super-sectional games from Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Central A&M, Athens and a sectional semifinal game from Urbana and Lanphier.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL:

CLASS 1A SIU CARBONDALE SUPER-SECTIONAL:

Goreville 71, Central A&M 64

CLASS 1A JACKSONVILLE SUPER-SECTIONAL:

Madison 68, Athens 43

CLASS 2A UIS SUPER-SECTIONAL:

Sacred Heart-Griffin 59, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 56

CLASS 3A LINCOLN SECTIONAL:

Lanphier 46, Urbana 44

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss