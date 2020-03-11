HS scoreboard (3-10-20)

WCIA — Highlights, interviews and scores from high school basketball around the state including Class 1A/2A super-sectional games from Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Central A&M, Athens and a sectional semifinal game from Urbana and Lanphier.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
CLASS 1A SIU CARBONDALE SUPER-SECTIONAL:
Goreville 71, Central A&M 64
CLASS 1A JACKSONVILLE SUPER-SECTIONAL:
Madison 68, Athens 43
CLASS 2A UIS SUPER-SECTIONAL:
Sacred Heart-Griffin 59, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 56
CLASS 3A LINCOLN SECTIONAL:
Lanphier 46, Urbana 44