WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday including video wins from Centennial outlasting Central in a 3OT Champaign showdown, Sacred Heart-Griffin taking down MacArthur and Mt. Zion defending home court over Lincoln.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Centennial 75, Central 72 F/3OT
Mahomet-Seymour 70, Urbana 68 F/OT
Charleston 69, Effingham 61 F/OT
Salt Fork 63, Oakwood 42
St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Rantoul 38
Pontiac 73, Monticello 61
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 66, Tri-County 55
Hoopeston Area 58, Watseka 45
Iroquois West 59, Milford 42
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Williamsville 45, Monticello 26