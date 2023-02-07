WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday including video wins from Centennial outlasting Central in a 3OT Champaign showdown, Sacred Heart-Griffin taking down MacArthur and Mt. Zion defending home court over Lincoln.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Centennial 75, Central 72 F/3OT

Mahomet-Seymour 70, Urbana 68 F/OT

Charleston 69, Effingham 61 F/OT

Salt Fork 63, Oakwood 42

St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Rantoul 38

Pontiac 73, Monticello 61

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 66, Tri-County 55

Hoopeston Area 58, Watseka 45

Iroquois West 59, Milford 42

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Williamsville 45, Monticello 26