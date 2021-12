ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights from the Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43

Oakwood 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36

Monticello 59, Marshall 35

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Tri-Valley 31

Gary 21st Century 80, Tuscola 59

Chrisman 53, Heritage 48

Christian County (KY) 64, Central 43