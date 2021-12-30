HS scoreboard (12-30-21)

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — Get scores from around Central Illinois, and highlights from the State Farm Classic in Bloomington.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

STATE FARM CLASSIC

Sacred Heart-Griffin 67, El Paso-Gridley 45 (Small School Boy’s Championship)

Rockford Lutheran 79, St. Joseph-Ogden 57 (Small School Boys Third Place)

TEUTOPOLIS/EFFINGHAM CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Centennial 68, Dixon 60 (Consolation Championship)

Teutopolis 58, Effingham 47

Knoxville 48, St. Anthony 43

CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Glenwood 61, Central 52

VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Pana 71, Meridian 46 (Championship)

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

STATE FARM CLASSIC

Paris 49, U-High 31 (Third Place Game)

BSN Classic

Unity 36, Armstrong-Potomac 21 (Third Place Game)