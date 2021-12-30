HS scoreboard (12-30-21)

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — Get scores from around Central Illinois, and highlights from the State Farm Classic in Bloomington.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
STATE FARM CLASSIC
Sacred Heart-Griffin 67, El Paso-Gridley 45 (Small School Boy’s Championship)
Rockford Lutheran 79, St. Joseph-Ogden 57 (Small School Boys Third Place)
TEUTOPOLIS/EFFINGHAM CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Centennial 68, Dixon 60 (Consolation Championship)
Teutopolis 58, Effingham 47
Knoxville 48, St. Anthony 43
CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Glenwood 61, Central 52
VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Pana 71, Meridian 46 (Championship)
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
STATE FARM CLASSIC
Paris 49, U-High 31 (Third Place Game)
BSN Classic
Unity 36, Armstrong-Potomac 21 (Third Place Game)