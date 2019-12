CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Before fans got settled in their seats on Monday night, Miami had already ballooned their lead to double digits. The Illini clawed their way back but couldn't complete that comeback.

The first half got so bad that Brad Underwood used all four of his allotted timeouts for the game, in the first 15 minutes. The Illini came out a different team in the second half, cutting the 19 points halftime deficit to single digits with seven minutes left. It was down to one when Ayo Dosunmu was called for a charge while taking the potential game winning shot with 2.7 seconds left.