HS scoreboard (12-20-19)

Local Sports

WCIA — Highlights and scores from around the area including Urbana’s overtime win over Peoria Notre Dame.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL:

Urbana 74, Peoria Notre Dame 70 OT

Bloomington 69, Central 52

Prairie Central 62, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48

Oakwood 60, Westville 28

Central A&M 80, Okaw Valley 47

Clinton 77, Argenta-Oreana 36

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 67, Shelbyville 53

Sullivan 45, Decatur LSA 44

Tuscola 64, Judah Christian 52

Warrensburg-Latham 48, Maroa-Forsyth 36

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 73, Schlarman 54

Villa Grove-Heritage 65, Arthur Christian 40

