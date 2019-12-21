HS scoreboard (12-20-19)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from around the area including Urbana’s overtime win over Peoria Notre Dame.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Urbana 74, Peoria Notre Dame 70 OT
Bloomington 69, Central 52
Prairie Central 62, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48
Oakwood 60, Westville 28
Central A&M 80, Okaw Valley 47
Clinton 77, Argenta-Oreana 36
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 67, Shelbyville 53
Sullivan 45, Decatur LSA 44
Tuscola 64, Judah Christian 52
Warrensburg-Latham 48, Maroa-Forsyth 36
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 73, Schlarman 54
Villa Grove-Heritage 65, Arthur Christian 40