WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Friday night including video from three Big 12 Conference games including Centennial, Central and Urbana.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Peoria 64, Central 45
Bloomington 75, Centennial 56
Normal Community 65, Urbana 38
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49
Morton 52, Rantoul 48
Salt Fork 44, Tuscola 40
Oakwood 48, Schlarman 36
St. Thomas More 54, St. Teresa 47
Clinton 62, Maroa-Forsyth 55
Rochester 56, Unity 46
Sacred Heart-Griffin 66, Quincy Notre Dame 35