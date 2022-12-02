WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Friday night including video from three Big 12 Conference games including Centennial, Central and Urbana.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Peoria 64, Central 45

Bloomington 75, Centennial 56

Normal Community 65, Urbana 38

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49

Morton 52, Rantoul 48

Salt Fork 44, Tuscola 40

Oakwood 48, Schlarman 36

St. Thomas More 54, St. Teresa 47

Clinton 62, Maroa-Forsyth 55

Rochester 56, Unity 46

Sacred Heart-Griffin 66, Quincy Notre Dame 35