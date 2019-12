CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Illini have been pitching the process since Lovie Smith took over. The next step in the process was going to a bowl game. With that accomplished, more recruits are listening to the Illini.

Illinois got a verbal commitment from Deuce Spann on Friday. The 3-star quarterback recently picked up offers from Auburn and Utah, but chose the Illini. He's a much needed add after CJ Dixon decommitted from Illinois on Thursday.