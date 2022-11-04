WCIA — Highlights, reaction and all the scores from high school sports on Friday night including Glenwood boys’ soccer punching its ticket to the state championship game, plus Taylorville and Springfield Lutheran volleyball are both heading to the state tournament after super-sectional wins, while St. Thomas More comes up one match short of the Final Four.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Glenwood 1, Grayslake Central 0

VOLLEYBALL

Class 1A Meridian Super-Sectional:

Springfield Lutheran 2, St. Thomas More 1

Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Super-Sectional:

Illinois Valley Central 2, Pleasant Plains 1

Class 3A Glenwood Super-Sectional:

Taylorville 2, Normal U-High 1