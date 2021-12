WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday night including wins from Tuscola, St. Joseph-Ogden and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Tuscola 82, Villa Grove 22

St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Cissna Park 55

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 63, Georgetown Notre Dame de la Salette 34

Monticello 56, Riverton 40

Uni High 69, Heritage 42

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

St. Thomas More 48, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24