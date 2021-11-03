HS scoreboard (11-3-21)

WCIA — Highlights, reaction and scores from high school sectional final volleyball including wins from St. Thomas More, Milford and Pleasant Plains.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 1A Tuscola Sectional Final

St. Thomas More 2, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0

Class 1A Watseka Sectional Final

Milford 2, Watseka 0

Class 1A Wayne City Sectional Final

Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 2, Cumberland 0

Class 1A Greenfield Sectional Final

Springfield Lutheran 2, Brown County 1

Class 2A Monticello Sectional Final

Pleasant Plains 2, Maroa-Forsyth 0

Class 3A Bethalto Civic Memorial Sectional Final

Taylorville 2, Waterloo 0

Class 3A Rochester Sectional Final

Normal West 2, Rochester 0