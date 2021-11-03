HS scoreboard (11-3-21)

WCIA — Highlights, reaction and scores from high school sectional final volleyball including wins from St. Thomas More, Milford and Pleasant Plains.
VOLLEYBALL
Class 1A Tuscola Sectional Final
St. Thomas More 2, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0
Class 1A Watseka Sectional Final
Milford 2, Watseka 0
Class 1A Wayne City Sectional Final
Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 2, Cumberland 0
Class 1A Greenfield Sectional Final
Springfield Lutheran 2, Brown County 1
Class 2A Monticello Sectional Final
Pleasant Plains 2, Maroa-Forsyth 0
Class 3A Bethalto Civic Memorial Sectional Final
Taylorville 2, Waterloo 0
Class 3A Rochester Sectional Final
Normal West 2, Rochester 0