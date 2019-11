CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- With bowl eligibility already clinched, the practices leading up to Thanksgiving have a different feel for the Illini this season. Much more relaxed and less full of pressure.

Illinois had to move up their practice schedule this week. Since they will not practice on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Illini got in work on Monday, a day they normally take off. Practice will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, then resume Friday to prepare for the game on Saturday.