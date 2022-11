WCIA — Highlights, interviews and scores from high school sports on Wednesday night including sectional final matches from St. Thomas More-Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Effingham St. Anthony-NCOE and Cissna Park-Grant Park.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional

St. Thomas More 2, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0

Class 1A Bluford Sectional Final

Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 2, Effingham St. Anthony 1

Class 1A Milford Sectional Final

Grant Park 2, Cissna Park 0

Class 1A North Greene Sectional Final

Springfield Lutheran 2, Mendon Unity 0

Class 2A Riverton Sectional Final

Pleasant Plains 2, Williamsville 0

Class 3A Centralia Sectional Final

Taylorville 2, Mascoutah 0