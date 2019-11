CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Illinois football has won just as many games away from Memorial Stadium this season, than they've won in it.

Illinois has won three of their four road contests so far this season by beating UConn, Purdue, and Michigan State. But they've not been successful at Iowa City in the past, their last win at Kinnick came in 1999. But Lovie Smith says his team is suited for the road.