HS Scoreboard (10/31/20)

(WCIA) — The IHSA fall sports season came to a close on Saturday, at the Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Sectional Meets.

At the 1A Sectional in Decatur, Uni High’s Kate Ahmari takes the title clocking in at 18:29. She’s followed by Mabry Bruhn who helps the Sages take the 1A Girls’ Team Title. In the boys’ race, Layton Hall crosses the finish line first with a time of 15:27, and he leads the Knights to a first place as a team.

“God was with me, my Uncle Jessy was with me, I could feel him there with my the whole race,” says Hall after crossing the finish line. “I’m very thankful for him, and I was glad I was able to pull out the win today. I put in so much work over the years and it’s finally paying off.”



“Last week I just missed first place by a couple seconds, so I was really happy to be able to win today,” said Ahmari after her race.

In 2A Sectional in Olney, Rochester’s Colleen Ziebert finishes the year undefeated to win the Girls’ Sectional Title with a time of 18:14–Glenwood takes the team title.

“I was a lot better this year than last year. I’ve won 11 races, all my races, and I didn’t win any at all last year,” says Ziebert. “Overall it was a big step up, I got a lot of good times I really liked. So overall really good season.”

In the boys’ race, Taylorville’s Christopher Cherry placed second behind Carbondale’s Alex Partlow who clocked in at 15:32. Mascoutah took the Boys’ team title .

“I was happy with it but we were looking for the win obviously like you always are. Senior year, last race, it’s kind of like my state almost,” says Cherry. “Still happy with the good kick at the end, a good second and didn’t let that last guy catch me.”