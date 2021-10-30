HS Scoreboard (10-30-21)

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from the first-round of the high school football playoffs. We have video from 10 playoff games, including wins from Mahomet-Seymour, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Monticello, Unity, St. Teresa, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Maroa-Forsyth, Arcola and Paris. Plus, video from Urbana Boys’ Soccer winning the 2A Sectional Title, along with the Boys’ and Girl’s 1A Cross Country Sectional.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES

CLASS 1A

Iroquois West 35, Monmouth 26

Camp Point Central 48, Villa Grove 14

Central A&M 14, Nokomis 6

Brown County 24, Cumberland 14

Arcola 31, West Central 12

Carrollton 47, Shelbyville 7

Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Salt Fork 6

Athens 42, Meridian 14

CLASS 2A

Erie-Prophetstown 56, Clifton Central 20

St. Teresa 62, Flora 7

Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 35, North Mac 6

CLASS 3A

Prairie Central 55, Chicago King 0

Unity 46, Newton 6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Eureka 6

Williamsville 43, Beardstown 22

Fairfield 26, Hoopeston Area 0

Mt. Carmel 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 14

Monticello 42, Greenville 7

CLASS 4A

Rochester 48, Cahokia 0

Paris 17, Mt. Zion 6

CLASS 5A

Mahomet-Seymour 50, Jacksonville 8

CLASS 6A

Crete-Monee 51, Glenwood 0

Centennial 20, Chicago Kenwood 7