HS Scoreboard (10-30-21)

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from the first-round of the high school football playoffs. We have video from 10 playoff games, including wins from Mahomet-Seymour, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Monticello, Unity, St. Teresa, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Maroa-Forsyth, Arcola and Paris. Plus, video from Urbana Boys’ Soccer winning the 2A Sectional Title, along with the Boys’ and Girl’s 1A Cross Country Sectional.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES
CLASS 1A
Iroquois West 35, Monmouth 26
Camp Point Central 48, Villa Grove 14
Central A&M 14, Nokomis 6
Brown County 24, Cumberland 14
Arcola 31, West Central 12
Carrollton 47, Shelbyville 7
Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Salt Fork 6
Athens 42, Meridian 14
CLASS 2A
Erie-Prophetstown 56, Clifton Central 20
St. Teresa 62, Flora 7
Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 35, North Mac 6
CLASS 3A
Prairie Central 55, Chicago King 0
Unity 46, Newton 6
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Eureka 6
Williamsville 43, Beardstown 22
Fairfield 26, Hoopeston Area 0
Mt. Carmel 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 14
Monticello 42, Greenville 7
CLASS 4A
Rochester 48, Cahokia 0
Paris 17, Mt. Zion 6
CLASS 5A
Mahomet-Seymour 50, Jacksonville 8
CLASS 6A
Crete-Monee 51, Glenwood 0
Centennial 20, Chicago Kenwood 7