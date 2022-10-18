WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday including postseason soccer from Monticello, Urbana, Rantoul, Mahomet-Seymour and Centennial.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional:

Normal U-High 2, Monticello 1

Class 2A Urbana Regional:

Urbana 8, Rantoul 1

Mahomet-Seymour 2, Centennial 1

Class 2A Bloomington Regional:

Central 7, Lincoln 0

Class 2A Meridian Regional:

Glenwood 9, Meridian 0

Jacksonville 1, Mt. Zion 0

Class 2A Mattoon Regional:

Bethalto Civic Memorial 8, Effingham 0

Mattoon 2, Charleston 1

Class 2A Springfield Regional:

Springfield 10, Taylorville 0

Rochester 7, Athens 0