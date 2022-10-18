WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday including postseason soccer from Monticello, Urbana, Rantoul, Mahomet-Seymour and Centennial.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional:
Normal U-High 2, Monticello 1
Class 2A Urbana Regional:
Urbana 8, Rantoul 1
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Centennial 1
Class 2A Bloomington Regional:
Central 7, Lincoln 0
Class 2A Meridian Regional:
Glenwood 9, Meridian 0
Jacksonville 1, Mt. Zion 0
Class 2A Mattoon Regional:
Bethalto Civic Memorial 8, Effingham 0
Mattoon 2, Charleston 1
Class 2A Springfield Regional:
Springfield 10, Taylorville 0
Rochester 7, Athens 0