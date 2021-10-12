HS scoreboard (10-12-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday including the Class 1A boys’ soccer regional semifinal between host St. Thomas More and Oakwood/Salt Fork, plus volleyball video from Unity at IVC and Judah Christian hosting and handing previously unbeaten Arthur Okaw Christian its first loss of the season.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional:

St. Thomas More 0, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0 — SUSPENDED due to darkness after 2 OT, PKs resume Wed. at 4

Class 1A Fisher Regional:

Uni High 8, Schlarman 0

Fisher 2, Argenta-Oreana 1 F/OT

Class 1A Iroquois West Regional:

Bloomington Central Catholic 12, Iroquois West 0

Hoopeston Area 7, St. Anne 4

Class 1A Warrensburg-Latham Regional:

Sacred Heart-Griffin 7, St. Teresa 0

VOLLEYBALL

Unity 2, Illinois Valley Central 0

Judah Christian 2, Arthur Okaw Christian 1

Armstrong-Potomac 2, Hoopeston Area 0