WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of St. Thomas More’s win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
St. Thomas More 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42
St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Rantoul 23
Prairie Central 81, Central Catholic 78
Salt Fork 45, Watseka 33
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, First Baptist Christian 25
Mt. Zion 51, Central A&M 33
St. Teresa 58, Cerro Gordo/Bement 44
Arcola 44, Argenta-Oreana 16
Tri-County 54, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 30
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Meridian 69, Sullivan 63
Central A&M 65, Warrensburg-Latham 57
Pleasant Plains 62, Riverton 26