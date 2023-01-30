WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of St. Thomas More’s win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

St. Thomas More 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42

St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Rantoul 23

Prairie Central 81, Central Catholic 78

Salt Fork 45, Watseka 33

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, First Baptist Christian 25

Mt. Zion 51, Central A&M 33

St. Teresa 58, Cerro Gordo/Bement 44

Arcola 44, Argenta-Oreana 16

Tri-County 54, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 30

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Meridian 69, Sullivan 63

Central A&M 65, Warrensburg-Latham 57

Pleasant Plains 62, Riverton 26