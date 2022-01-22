HS scoreboard (1-22-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Saturday including video wins from Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin to take the Vermilion County title, plus Georgetown-Ridge Farm wins in the third place game. Also, Iroquois West improves to 17-2 on the season with a win at Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Vermilion County Tournament

1st Place Game: Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 42, Westville 28

3rd Place Game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56, Salt Fork 55

5th Place Game: Oakwood 59, Hoopeston Area 29

Iroquois West 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38

Tuscola 66, Schlarman 29

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Lincoln Prairie Tournament

Tri-County 48, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 33

Tuscola 61, Meridian 24

Shelbyville 49, Sullivan 46

