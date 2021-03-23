HS Scoreboard (03/23/21)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- There wasn't an opponent and players weren't wearing pads, but Illinois football was back in Memorial Stadium Tuesday for the start of spring practice. It served as the first shot new head coach Bret Bielema and his assistants got to work hands on with the roster.

They're starting with the basics. "Tuesday, Thursday is going to be a huge emphasis on fundamentals and drills," says Bielema. "I don't want them to get good at a drill, I want them to get good at a fundamental."