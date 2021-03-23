HS Scoreboard (03/23/21)

(WCIA) — Watch the highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden’s two set win over Monticello, plus more local scores.
Girls’ Volleyball:
SJO 2, Monticello 0 (25-14, 25-17)
Centennial 0, St. Teresa 2 (25-21, 25-21)
Villa Grove 2, Arcola 0 (26-24, 25-21)
Milford 2, Oakwood 0 (25-19, 25-11)
Armstrong Potomac 2, Chrisman 1 (17-25, 25-19, 25-17)
Champaign 2, Bloomington 0 (25-13, 25-15)
PBL 2, Momence 0 (25-12, 25-13)
ALAH 2, Cumberland 0 (25-15, 25-18)
Danville 0, Urbana 2 (25-11, 25-12)
St. Thomas More 2, Prarie Central 0
Westville 0, BHRA 2
Boys’ Soccer:
Monticello 1, St. Thomas More 1
Central 1, Urbana 1
Oakwood Salt Fork 3, Hoopeston 1
Iroquois West 4, Clifton Central 1