HS Scoreboard (02/09/21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday night including video highlights from the crosstown Braggin’ Rights game between Central and Centennial.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Centennial 55, Central 36
Effingham 68, Teutopolis 54
Danville 67, Bloomington 61
Oakwood 62, Schlarman Academy 60
Mahomet-Seymour 72, Mt. Zion 54
PBL 39, Cissna Park 30
Tuscola 74, Central A&M 49
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 67, Chrisman 37
Milford 72, Armstrong-Potomac 42
Warrensburg-Latham 58, Sangamon Valley 33
Jacksonville 53, Rochester 30
Meridian 71, Sullivan 52
New Berlin 39, Maroa-Forsyth 36
Iroquois West 49, Clifton Central 45
Pleasant Plains 64, Williamsville 53
Springfield 66, Springfield Southeast 61
Decatur MacArthur 57, U-High 46
Decatur Eisenhower 46, Chatham Glenwood 37
Riverton 67, Auburn 61
Lexington 58, GCMS 45
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:
Danville 88, Bloomington 53