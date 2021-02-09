HS Scoreboard (02/09/21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday night including video highlights from the crosstown Braggin’ Rights game between Central and Centennial.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL:

Centennial 55, Central 36 

Effingham 68, Teutopolis 54  

Danville 67, Bloomington 61 

Oakwood 62, Schlarman Academy 60 

Mahomet-Seymour 72, Mt. Zion 54 

PBL 39, Cissna Park 30 

Tuscola 74, Central A&M 49 

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 67, Chrisman 37 

Milford 72, Armstrong-Potomac 42 

Warrensburg-Latham 58, Sangamon Valley 33 

Jacksonville 53, Rochester 30 

Meridian 71, Sullivan 52 

New Berlin 39, Maroa-Forsyth 36 

Iroquois West 49, Clifton Central 45 

Pleasant Plains 64, Williamsville 53 

Springfield 66, Springfield Southeast 61 

Decatur MacArthur 57, U-High 46 

Decatur Eisenhower 46, Chatham Glenwood 37 

Riverton 67, Auburn 61 

Lexington 58, GCMS 45 

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:

Danville 88, Bloomington 53 

