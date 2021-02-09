HS Scoreboard (02/09/21)

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes is part of the next class of the Illinois High School Football Head Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The IHSFCA announced Tuesday morning Jostes is part of their 10 person 2021 class. He is also one of only three active head coaches to receive the honor this year. The induction will be June 19, 2021 at the ICA-Shrine All-Star Game.