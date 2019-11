IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) -- For the first time in six weeks, Illinois walks off the field with a loss. The four game winning streak is over.

But what a difference a year makes. This time last season Iowa handed Illinois one of its worst losses in program history 63-0. The Illini proved on Saturday they’re no longer a pushover, competing until the end but turnovers ultimately proved too much to overcome. Illinois lost the turnover battle for the first since the Eastern Michigan game, that was 10 weeks ago.