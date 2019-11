HS Football Semifinal Game Times

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- In a game tied at halftime, the Illini used multiple second half runs to come away with a 66-53 win over Hawaii.

Turnovers, turnovers, and more turnovers. It didn’t look worse for the Illini the first half did not bode well for the Illini. They shot 33% from the field in the first, but a 10-2 run to start the second half pushed the Illini to a win over Hawaii.