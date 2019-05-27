Holt and Powell among track athletes with State titles in several sports

(WCIA) — Many athletes dream of becoming a State Champion, but winning more than one, in two different sports, now that’s a different story.

It just so happens to be the case for some athletes at the Boys Track and Field finals. On Saturday, Mathias Powell won a championship in the 3200-m dash for Mahomet-Seymour, in the fall he won a cross country championship.

Sprinter Ryland Holt of Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley won a state championship with Football, and ended his high school career with a medal at state track as well.

“None of us like losing, we’re all competitive, and to be able to be here on the last day, we always said that we’re the last people playing at the end of the season, and just to be able to do that again for the third time is a lot of fun,” says Holt.

“It’s different but it was a lot of fun. but I was also with my teammate Bryson, he couldn’t be here because he was injured but it’s still just a lot of fun,” says Powell.

Holt also finished third at state with the GCMS basketball team.